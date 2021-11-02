NEET result out: 18-year-old Delhi resident among 3 to share top rank

Among the three people who share the first rank in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions to undergraduate medical courses, the results for which were declared on Monday, is an 18-year-old Delhi resident with roots in Jammu.

Tanmay Gupta, who scored the maximum score of 720 in his first-ever attempt, said he “very happy”. “It’s difficult to sum up my feelings in words,” he said.

Gupta said that he had gained confidence over the past two months after scoring above 700 in mock tests, and attributed his success to “consistent efforts, rather than long hours of study”.

“A lot of times, people say that one needs to study for 14-15 hours daily to score well. I feel it’s more crucial to be consistent with preparations. On a daily basis, I used to study for 3-5 hours. During the weekends, it would increase to 8-11 hours. Even if one dedicates 4-5 hours on a daily basis, the effort will pay off. Based on my experience, I can say that consistency is key and one can score well without putting in 14-15 hours,” said Gupta, who completed his schooling from Delhi Public School, RK Puram.

A native of Jammu, Gupta moved to Delhi after finishing Class 10 -- he scored 100% in Maths and Science -- as his parents, both dentists, wanted a more competitive environment for him. While his father works at Indira Gandhi Government Dental College, his mother is a private practitioner.

Gupta said his parents and teachers played a key role in inspiring him. “Teachers played a huge role in my journey. My parents and grandparents also pitched in with a lot of support. I could achieve my goal only with their support,” said Gupta.

The medical aspirant said he continued with consistent preparations online even during the lockdown. Gupta said that while the pandemic gave him more time to revise at home, preparations in the early months was difficult amid simultaneous school classes.

“Initially, it was a little tough to strike a balance between NEET preparation and six hours of school. During the lockdown, we got more time and hence the level of competition only grew,” said Gupta.

Gupta said while he was aiming for both AIIMS and Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi, he was happy to have assured a seat in AIIMS. “Before the exam, I wasn’t expecting AIIMS. It was unthinkable, but during the mock exams, I gained more confidence,” said Gupta.