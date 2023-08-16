NEET SS 2023 registration ends today on natboard.edu.in

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is going to close the registration process for NEET Super Specialty or NEET SS 2023 today, August 16. Candidates who are yet to apply for the entrance test can do it on natboard.edu.in. NEET SS 2023 last date to apply today on natboard.edu.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The entrance test is scheduled for September 9 and 10 and results will be announced by September 30.

In NEET SS 2023, candidates have to attempt a total of 150 questions in 2.5 hours. The paper will have questions from General/Basic component of the primary feeder broad specialty subject and from all sub-specialty/systems/component of that primary feeder broad specialty subject.

There will be 25 per cent negative marking for incorrect answers and no marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

NEET SS is a single window eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to Super Specialty courses in the country: all DM/MCh courses, including those offered by private medical colleges, universities, institutions, deemed universities; Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions; all DrNB Super-specialty Courses (except Direct 6 Years DrNB courses).

Check the notification for links to apply and download the information bulletin of NEET SS 2023.