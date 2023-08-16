Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET SS 2023 registration ends today on natboard.edu.in

NEET SS 2023 registration ends today on natboard.edu.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 16, 2023 09:02 AM IST

NEET SS 2023: Candidates who are yet to apply for the entrance test can do it on natboard.edu.in.

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is going to close the registration process for NEET Super Specialty or NEET SS 2023 today, August 16. Candidates who are yet to apply for the entrance test can do it on natboard.edu.in.

NEET SS 2023 last date to apply today on natboard.edu.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)
NEET SS 2023 last date to apply today on natboard.edu.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The entrance test is scheduled for September 9 and 10 and results will be announced by September 30.

In NEET SS 2023, candidates have to attempt a total of 150 questions in 2.5 hours. The paper will have questions from General/Basic component of the primary feeder broad specialty subject and from all sub-specialty/systems/component of that primary feeder broad specialty subject.

There will be 25 per cent negative marking for incorrect answers and no marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

NEET SS is a single window eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to Super Specialty courses in the country: all DM/MCh courses, including those offered by private medical colleges, universities, institutions, deemed universities; Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions; all DrNB Super-specialty Courses (except Direct 6 Years DrNB courses).

Check the notification for links to apply and download the information bulletin of NEET SS 2023.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out