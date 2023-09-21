News / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET SS Admit Card 2023 releasing tomorrow at natboard.edu.in

NEET SS Admit Card 2023 releasing tomorrow at natboard.edu.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 21, 2023 04:59 PM IST

NEET SS Admit Card 2023 will be released tomorrow, September 22, 2023 at natboard.edu.in.

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi will release NEET SS Admit Card 2023 on September 22, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for NEET Superspeciality course can download the admit card through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

NEET SS Admit Card 2023 releasing tomorrow at natboard.edu.in(Pratham Gokhale/HT file)
NEET SS Admit Card 2023 releasing tomorrow at natboard.edu.in(Pratham Gokhale/HT file)

The NEET SS 2023 examination will be conducted on September 29 and 30, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

NEET SS Admit Card 2023: How to download

Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.
  • Click on NEET SS Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The NEET SS result will be announced on October 15, 2023.

NEET-SS 2023 is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission to DM/MCh and DrNB Superspecialty courses of 2023-24 admission session. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NBEMS.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out