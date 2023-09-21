National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi will release NEET SS Admit Card 2023 on September 22, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for NEET Superspeciality course can download the admit card through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in. NEET SS Admit Card 2023 releasing tomorrow at natboard.edu.in(Pratham Gokhale/HT file)

The NEET SS 2023 examination will be conducted on September 29 and 30, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

NEET SS Admit Card 2023: How to download

Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET SS Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The NEET SS result will be announced on October 15, 2023.

NEET-SS 2023 is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission to DM/MCh and DrNB Superspecialty courses of 2023-24 admission session. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NBEMS.

