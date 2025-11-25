National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will close the registration process for NEET SS Exam 2025 on November 25, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Super Specialty can find the direct link through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. NEET SS Exam 2025: Last date today to apply at natboard.edu.in, direct link here

The edit window for all payment success applications will open on November 28 and will end on November 30, 2025. The selective edit window to rectify deficient/ incorrect images will open on December 12 and will close on December 14, 2025.

The exam city details will be out on December 12, 2025 and the admit cards will be issued on December 22, 2025. The exam will be held on December 26 to December 27, 2025.

Candidates who are in possession of recognized post graduate medical Degree/Provisional Pass Certificate (MD/MS/DNB) or an equivalent recognized qualification or likely to be in possession of the same by 31.01.2026 in accordance with eligible feeder specialty qualifications for super specialty courses can apply for the exam.

Direct link to register for NEET SS Exam 2025 NEET SS Exam 2025: How to register To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on NEET SS 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For queries related to application form submission/ Refund of failed transactions/ Payment Gateway related issues etc., please contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at +91-7996165333 or write to NBEMS at its helpline portal accessible through applicant login. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.