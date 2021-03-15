NEET to be conducted only once this year, says Union Education Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday announced that the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) only one time in 2021.
In a written reply to Lok Sabha, the Union Minister said that NTA under the Ministry of Education conducts NEET for the undergraduate programme in medical sciences, in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
However, the NTA has informed that they have not received any memorandum in this regard, as per the response given to the question asked by the BJP MP Lallu Singh.
The examination will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English through Pen and Paper mode on August, 1 this year (Sunday).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in, check it here
- The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want to make it to a top MBA college? Here are the best expert tips for you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DSSSB AE Tier-2 examination schedule 2021 released, check here
- DSSSB AE Tier-2 examination schedule 2021: Candidates who have registered for the DSSSB AE Tier-2 recruitment examination under advt. no 01/2019 can check the schedule online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NEET to be conducted only once this year, says Union Education Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam Olympiad 2021 rescheduled, to be held on April 11, check details
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) On Monday rescheduled the ‘Assam Olympiad’ examination and will now conduct it on Sunday April 11, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CSBC Fireman recruitment examination 2021 to be held on June 6, check details
- CSBC Fireman recruitment examination 2021: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can check the exam date notification online at csbc.bih.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC 5th phase exam to be held as per schedule amidst lockdown in Nagpur
- RRB NTPC 5th phase exam 2021: According to the notification, the board will be conducting the RRB NTPC 5th phase examination in Nagpur as per the schedule irrespective of the lockdown imposed by the Maharashtra government in order to curb the spread of Covid cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Navy Tradesman admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Indian Navy Tradesman admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 2021 can download their hall tickets online at joinindiannavy.gov.in on or before March 17, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSMSSB Stenographer admit card 2021 released, here's how to download
- The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the hall ticket or admit card for the Stenographer recruitment Phase 1 examination.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AISSEE final answer key 2021 released at aissee.nta.nic.in, check here
- AISSEE final answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the AISSEE examination 2021 can check their final answer key online at aissee.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSMSSB Rajasthan Stenographer Phase 1 exam admit card 2021 released, direct link
- The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for the Stenographer recruitment exam Phase 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPSC Prelims date: Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam on March 21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2020-21 results declared, direct link to check
- The results of Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment examination 2020-21 has been declared on the official website of Rajasthan police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPSC exam postponed; after backlash CM Uddhav says will be held by March 22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS RRB officers scale 1 main and interview results 2021 declared at ibps.in
- IBPS RRB Result 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday announced the main and interview results of CRP RRBs IX officers scale I recruitment exam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox