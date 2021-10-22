Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET UG 2021: Extension for filling up of 2nd phase & correction of particulars
NEET UG 2021: Extension for filling up of 2nd phase & correction of particulars

  • NTA again opens window for filling up of second set of information and correction in the particulars of online application form for NEET UG 2021.
NEET UG 2021: Candidates can now till October 26 fill up second set of information and make correction of particulars of online application form.(nta.ac.in)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 12:08 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

The National Testing Agency on Thursday again opened the window for filling up of second set of information and correction in the particulars of online application form for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021. Candidates can now, till October 26, fill up second set of information and make correction of particulars of the first phase and second phase of online application form for NEET UG 2021.

The fields for making correction are gender, nationality, e-mail address, category, sub-category and fields of second phase.

“The candidates are strongly advised to check, cross-check, and verify their registered e-mail address and ensure that it is their own e-mail address only as NTA will be sending the scanned copy of the scorecard to the registered e-mail address,” reads the official notification.

In case, any candidates faces difficulty in making corrections of the online application form of NEET UG 2021, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in, the notification further said.

Candidates are also advised to keep visiting the NTA website at neet.nta.nic.in for latest updates.

Note: This facility is also available for candidates who have done one time correction in these particular fields earlier.

Friday, October 22, 2021
