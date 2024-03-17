 NEET UG 2024: Here's how NTA will break the tie for candidates | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
NEET UG 2024: Here's how NTA will break the tie for candidates

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 17, 2024 06:09 PM IST

NTA also released a guideline of how ties between candidates with the same marks/ percentile scores will be resolved.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the correction window dates for NEET UG 2024.

The correction window will open on March 18 and will close on March 20, 2024, at 11.50 pm. After this deadline, no further corrections will be permitted under any circumstances.(ANI)
The correction window will open on March 18 and will close on March 20, 2024, at 11.50 pm. After this deadline, no further corrections will be permitted under any circumstances.

NTA also released a guideline of how ties between candidates with the same marks/ percentile scores will be resolved.

In case two or more candidates obtain equal marks/percentile scores in the NEET (UG) - 2024, the inter-se-merit as per NTA shall be determined as follows:

I) Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Biology (Botany & Zoology) in the test, followed by,

II) Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Chemistry in the Test, followed by

III) Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Physics in the Test, followed by

IV) Candidate with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by

V) Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Biology (Botany & Zoology) in the Test, followed by

VI) Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry in the Test, followed by

VII) Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics in the Test.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: NEET-MDS to be conducted on March 18 as SC rejects plea to postpone exams

