NEET UG Answer Key 2022: How to raise objections on neet.nta.nic.in

Published on Aug 17, 2022 12:16 PM IST
NEET UG Answer Key 2022 will be released soon. Candidates can follow these simple steps to raise objections against the answer key.
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA will release NEET UG Answer Key 2022 anytime soon. The exam answer key when released will be available to candidates on the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

Along with the answer key, the objection window will also open for candidates to raise objections against the provisional answer key. The objection window will remain opened for 2-3 days after the answer key has been released. However, before the answer key is out, candidates can check out the steps to raise objections against the answer key through these steps given below.

NEET UG Answer Key 2022: How to raise objections

  • Visit the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on NEET answer key link available on the home page or click on login link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Select the question for which objection will be raised.
  • Make the payment of objection fees and click on submit.
  • Once done, candidates can download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses was conducted on July 17, 2022 at various exam centres across the country.

neet results education
