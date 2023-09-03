NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 3 registration ends tomorrow, two new seats added

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will close the registration window for the third round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate counselling 2023 tomorrow, September 4. Candidates can apply online through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC to Close Registration for NEET UG Counselling Round 3 Tomorrow, Apply Online at mcc.nic.in

"It is to bring to your kind notice that 02 seats of CW Quota in Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi were earlier vacated in due compliance of court directions as passed by the Hon’ble Delhi High Court in W.P(C) No. 10200/2023 & CM APPL. 39511/2023 in the matter of “Kumar Saurabh & Anr. vs Union of India& Ors.”, reads the official notification.

MCC has added the 2 seats of CW Quota in Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi. The two seats have now been added to the seat matrix of Round 3 of NEET(UG)-2023. Eligible CW candidates may opt for the said seats during the choice filling for Round -3 of NEET(UG)-2023.

The third phase of NEET counselling's choice-making process will conclude on September 5. The procedure of seat allocation will take place between September 6 and September 7. On September 8, MCC will release the NEET UG counselling round 3 seat allocation results for 2023.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply for Round 3

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, fill in the necessary details and make the payment of processing fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here