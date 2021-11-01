National Testing Agency, NTA has declared NEET UG Result 2021 on November 1, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result on their registered email ID. This year the Agency has sent the result to the appeared candidates on their registered email ID. The candidates will also receive the scorecard on the registered mail ID.

As per the official confirmation given by NTA to candidates, they have advised to wait patiently, soon the NEET UG Result 2021 result will also be available on the website as well. Candidates can download the result with help of roll number and date of birth from the website.

Candidates are also advised to remain updated on the official website. They can call NTA help desk for further queries or clarifications.

NEET UG examination was conducted on September 12, 2021 and the answer key was released on October 15, 2021. This year around 16 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination. The result link will be available soon on the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG Result 2021 released, sent to candidates on registered email ID