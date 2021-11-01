NEET-UG results declared, students receive individual scores and ranks via email

In a surprise move, the National Testing Agency—the nodal examination authority for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) has announced results by sending scorecards and ranks to students individually via emails. The otherwise routine process of announcing an overall rank list was finally released late on Monday.

“After waiting for results for weeks together, I was surprised to see an email from the official NTA email id, ‘no-reply-neet.nta.nic.in’ with a subject line ‘NEET (UG)-2021 Score Card-Application No.’ I immediately checked with my friends to check if this was a joke but in some time many of us started receiving similar emails,” said Pratik Garodia, a NEET-UG aspirant.

Nearly 16 lakh students appeared for the NEET-UG exam held in pen-and-paper format across the country on September 12 this year. The decision of the examination body to email scorecards was not appreciated by all. “Each and every student has a login-id and can conveniently check their scores. By sending emails, the NTA has made the process worse because lakhs of students were waiting for results compared to a handful started receiving emails on Monday evening. This was an unnecessary move and created more anxiety among students,” said Sudha Shenoy, parent and activist.

The delay in announcement of NEET-UG results was one of the worst since its inception, said parents. This delay, however, was caused by a host of reasons, including the conducting of examination which was marred with problems this time round. At least three cases of copying and cheating were recorded across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra on the day of the exam, leading to a demand for re-examination by many students. This demand was struck down by the Supreme Court.

In October however, two students from Solapur in Maharashtra approached the Bombay high court demanding for a re-exam after their exam invigilator handed them mismatched copies of question and answer booklets. While the HC ruled in their favour, the apex court stayed the Bombay HC order in the “larger interest of lakhs of medical aspirants.”