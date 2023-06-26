Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEST 2023 answer key released at nestexam.in, get link to download

NEST 2023 answer key released at nestexam.in, get link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 26, 2023 12:43 PM IST

NEST 2023 answer keys are released on the official website at nestexam.in.

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2023) answer keys are released on the official website. Candidates can download the NEST 2023 answer key from the official website at nestexam.in. Candidates will be able to challenge the NEST 2023 answer keys from June 28 to June 30.The NEST 2023 results will be announced on July 10.

The NEST 2023 computer-based examination was conducted on June 24.

“The SMAS score of the best three subject scores from four subjects will be considered for the merit list preparation for NEST 2023 (for both NISER and CEBS). A candidate can choose any three subjects or all four subjects in the test. It was different in NEST2022, where the SMAS of all four subjects were considered for preparing the NISER merit list”, reads the official website.

Direct link to download the NEST 2023 answer key

NEST 2023 answer keys: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.nestexam.in

On the homepage, click on the NSET 2023 answer key link

Check the answer keys

Take a printout for future reference

