NEST 2023 registration from Feb 27 on nestexam.in, result policy revised

Online registration process for the 2023 edition of National Entrance Screening Test or NEST will begin on February 27, 2023, as per information on the exam website- nestexam.in. NEST 2023 registration will close on May 17.

Admit cards for the entrance test will be issued on June 12 and the exam will take plae on June 24.

NEST 2023 result will be announced on July 10.

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) is held for admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS). Both NISER and UM-DAE CEBS were set up by Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India in 2007.

The exam-conducting authority has made changes to the policy for declaring NEST result. NEST 2023 merit list will be prepared considering SMAS score of the best three subjects out of the total four. This will be applicable for both NISER and CEBS.

It was different in NEST 2022, when scores of all four subjects were considered for preparing the NISER merit list.