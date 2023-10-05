News / Education / Competitive Exams / 7-member committee formed to look into the preparedness of medical colleges for NExT exam

7-member committee formed to look into the preparedness of medical colleges for NExT exam

PTI | , New Delhi
Oct 05, 2023 01:08 PM IST

Committee to look into the preparedness of medical colleges for implementation of NExT exam for 2020 batch of MBBS students

A seven-member committee has been constituted by the Union Health Ministry to examine the preparedness of states and medical colleges for the implementation of the National Exit Test (NExT) for final-year MBBS students of the 2020 batch.

The committee will examine the relevant regulations to understand changes proposed under NExT from the existing system.(Raj K Raj/HT file)
The National Medical Commission (NMC) on July 13 deferred the NExT for the final year MBBS students of the 2019 batch.

"It has been decided to constitute a committee with the approval of the Ministry for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya to examine the implementation and preparedness for NExT," the health ministry said in an order issued on Tuesday.

The committee will examine the relevant regulations to understand changes proposed under NExT from the existing system.

"The committee will examine the application of NExT as a final year examination, PG entrance and licentiate exam and if there is a need to limit its application. It will examine the preparedness of the states, universities and medical colleges for implementation of the proposed system for the batch 2020 and suggest measures for preparations and provide a roadmap for operationalisation of NExT for batch 2020 or later," an official said quoting the order.

The committee has been asked to submit its recommendations within two weeks of its constitution.

The NMC in its National Exit Test (NEXT) regulations 2023 issued in June had stated that the exam will be held in two phases with the NExT Step 1 and NExT Step 2 exams being held twice in a one-year period.

According to the NMC, the NExT shall form the basis of certifying the eligibility of the medical graduate to register to practice the modern system of medicine in India and serve as a licentiate examination.

It will also form the basis for determining the eligibility and ranking for the purpose of admission of those desirous of pursuing further postgraduate medical education in the country in broad medical specialities.

