NIFT 2023 Registration begins at nift.ac.in, get link to apply

competitive exams
Published on Nov 01, 2022 06:55 PM IST

NIFT 2023 registration process started at nift.ac.in, apply till December 31.

ByHT Education Desk

National Institute of Fashion Technology has begin the registration process for the NIFT entrance exam 2023 today, November 1. Interested candidates can register online at the official website, nift.ac.in. Candidates can apply online for NIFT 2023 examination till December 31.

However, candidates can register till First week of January, 2023 with late fee of 5000. The NIFT UG/ PG examination will be conducted on the 5th February, 2023.

Candidates from the General category must submit an application fee of 3000, while those from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Person with Disability (PwD) categories should pay an application fee of 1500.

Direct link to apply

NIFT Registration 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the NIFT 2023 official website at nift.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the NIFT 2023 registration link

Register and upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Download NIFT 2022 application form

Take a print out for further reference.

