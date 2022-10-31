Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NIFT 2023 Registration Begins tomorrow at nift.ac.in, details here

NIFT 2023 Registration Begins tomorrow at nift.ac.in, details here

Published on Oct 31, 2022 05:29 PM IST

NIFT 2023 registration process to begin on November 1 at nift.ac.in.

ByHT Education Desk

National Institute of Fashion Technology will begin the registration process for the NIFT entrance exam 2023 tomorrow, November 1. Candidates can register online at nift.ac.in. The deadline for the submission of application form is December 31.

“Registration open for all Academic Programmes from 1st November, 2022 to 31st December, 2022 for Admissions- 2023", reads the official website.

NIFT Registration 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the NIFT 2023 official website at nift.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the NIFT 2023 registration link

Register using details of application process and upload documents

Pay the application fee

Click on submit

Download NIFT 2022 application form

Take a print out for further reference.

For more details candidates are advised to visit thee official website at nift.ac.in.

