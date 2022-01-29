NIFT Admit Card 2022 released, here’s direct link to download

National Institute of Fashion Technology has released NIFT Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for online entrance exam can check and download the admit card through the official site of NIFT on niftadmissions.in. The online entrance examination for all the UG / PG courses is scheduled to be held on February 6, 2022.

Candidates who will appear for the entrance examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

NIFT Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of NIFT on nift.ac.in.

Click on NIFT Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be conducted in remote proctored mode. The exam require candidates to have two devices – laptop or desktop for taking the exam and an android mobile for additional monitoring for the rear. Candidates should logon 60 minutes before the entrance exam start time to ensure smooth verification. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIFT.