NIFT application correction window 2021 opens, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the NIFT entrance exam 2021 can make corrections in their application forms online at nift.ac.in on or before January 28, 2021.
The online application correction window for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance examination 2021 has been opened on Monday, January 25, 2021, at 12 noon.
The institute will release the admit card for the NIFT entrance examination on February 1, 2021. The entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 14, 2021.
Direct link to NIFT application correction window.
How to make corrections:
Visit the official website at nift.ac.in
On the homepage, go to the 'Admissions' tab and click on the application portal
Click on the NIFT 2021 application editing link
Key in your credentials and login
The NIFT 2021 application form will be displayed on the screen
Edit the details that you want to change in the application form
Verify and submit the details on the portal
