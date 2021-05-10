NIPER JEE 2021 postponed, registration date extended
- The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad has postponed the Joint Entrance Examination 2021. The revised date will be declared later.
The examination was scheduled to be held on June 5. Along with this, the last date to apply online for NIPER has also been extended till May 15.
Interested candidates who have not applied yet, can do so on the official website of NIPER. The candidates can pay the online application fee through Debit card /Credit card/Net Banking.
How to apply for NIPER JEE 2021
Visit the official website of the NIPER
On the homepage, click on the NIPER JEE 2021 hyperlink
Click on the Apply Online
Fill required details
Pay the fees
Keep the hard copy for future use
For details, check the official website of NIPER athttp://www.niperhyd.ac.in/index.html