NIPER JEE 2021 postponed, registration date extended

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad has postponed the Joint Entrance Examination 2021. The revised date will be declared later.

The examination was scheduled to be held on June 5. Along with this, the last date to apply online for NIPER has also been extended till May 15.

Interested candidates who have not applied yet, can do so on the official website of NIPER. The candidates can pay the online application fee through Debit card /Credit card/Net Banking.

How to apply for NIPER JEE 2021

Visit the official website of the NIPER

On the homepage, click on the NIPER JEE 2021 hyperlink

Click on the Apply Online

Fill required details

Pay the fees

Keep the hard copy for future use

For details, check the official website of NIPER athttp://www.niperhyd.ac.in/index.html