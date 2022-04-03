NIT Delhi recruitment: Apply for various posts of professors, details here

National Institute of Technology, Delhi has invited applications for the post of Professor. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of the online application form is April 29. Interested candidates can fill the online application form through the official website of NIT Delhi at nitdelhi.ac.in.

NIT Delhi recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 6 vacancies of Professor out of which 2 vacancies are each for the post of Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, and Electrical Engineering department.

NIT Delhi recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for General, OBC and EWS candidates while for the SC/ST candidates the application fee is ₹500.

Direct link to apply

NIT Delhi recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of NIT Delhi at nitdelhi.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab

Click on the apply link against the link that reads, “Recruitment of Professor in Various Departments of the Institute (Advertisement No. 01/2022)”

Register and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

After the online submission of application form the printout of the online application along with all requisite documents and annexure(s) must reach to the office of “Director, National Institute of Technology, Delhi, Plot No. FA7, Zone P1, GT Karnal Road, Delhi-110036, India" on or before May 9 till 5 pm.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below: