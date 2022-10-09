NMAT 2022 registration process ends tomorrow at www.mba.com, details here

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) will end the registration process for the NMAT 2022 tomorrow, October 10. Interested candidates can register online at www.mba.com. Candidates need to pay ₹2,800 as test registration fee.

The Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning. The three sections of the NMAT exam are Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning.

Here's the direct link to apply

NMAT 2022 Registration: How To Apply

Go to official website of NMAT 2022 at nmat.org

Register and fill the application form

Select a school preference and add a photograph

Pay the NMAT registration fee

Download and Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) comprised of leading graduate business schools around the world. GMAC is the owner and administrator of GMAT exam and NMAT by GMAC exam.