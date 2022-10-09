Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NMAT 2022 registration process ends tomorrow at www.mba.com, details here

NMAT 2022 registration process ends tomorrow at www.mba.com, details here

competitive exams
Published on Oct 09, 2022 01:44 PM IST

GMAC will end the registration process for the NMAT 2022 tomorrow, October 10.

NMAT 2022 registration process ends tomorrow at www.mba.com
NMAT 2022 registration process ends tomorrow at www.mba.com
ByHT Education Desk

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) will end the registration process for the NMAT 2022 tomorrow, October 10. Interested candidates can register online at www.mba.com. Candidates need to pay 2,800 as test registration fee.

The Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning. The three sections of the NMAT exam are Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning.
Here's the direct link to apply

NMAT 2022 Registration: How To Apply

Go to official website of NMAT 2022 at nmat.org

Register and fill the application form

Select a school preference and add a photograph

Pay the NMAT registration fee

Download and Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) comprised of leading graduate business schools around the world. GMAC is the owner and administrator of GMAT exam and NMAT by GMAC exam.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
compartment exam
compartment exam

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out