NMAT 2025 registration to begin on August 1 at mba.com/exams/nmat, here's how to apply

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) will be commencing registrations for the NMAT 2025 from Friday, August 1, 2025. Candidates will to register for the Narsee Monjee Management Aptitude Test 2025 will be able to submit their applications on the official website at mba.com/exams/nmat. NMAT 2025 registration will begin on August 1 at mba.com/exams/nmat, Check how to apply. (Representative image/HT file)

As per the official schedule, following are some of the important dates of NMAT 2025:

Registrations begin: August 1, 2025 Registration ends: October 10, 2025 Scheduling start: August 1, 2025 Scheduling end: October 14, 2025 Exam delivery start: November 5, 2025 Exam deliver end: December 19, 2025

Notably, the NMAT 2025 scores are used for admissions to 58 leading institutions in India for securing admissions to their flagship MBA and other management programmes. The scores are also accepted by 10 leading institutions in South Africa, 8 in Philippines,7 in Nigeria,1 in Morocco and 1 in Hungary.

NMAT scores are widely accepted by top-tier institutions such as the Indian School of Business (ISB), S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (Global Management Programme), K J Somaiya Institute of Management, T.A. Pai Management Institute (all MBA programmes), Flame University (MBA and MBA in Communication Management), Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab (MBA), and Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), among others.

Notably, GMAC has expanded its network to 86 test centres across 79 cities in India, ensuring increased accessibility and convenience for test takers.

There is no negative marking in the exam and equal weightage is given to all sections of the question paper – Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning.

There will be 108 questions that need to be completed in 120 minutes. Candidates will be given two retake opportunities to improve scores.

Candidates can preview their score instantly, and official scorecard within 48 hours.

NMAT 2025: How to register

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register for NMAT 2025:

Visit the official website at mba.com/exams/nmat Create your NMAT account by clicking on the link available on the home page. Enter the required details to register, and submit. Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the exam fee. Submit and download confirmation page. Keep a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of GMAC NMAT 2025.