Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NMAT by GMAC™ exam 2023: Registration process begins tomorrow

NMAT by GMAC™ exam 2023: Registration process begins tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 31, 2023 06:57 PM IST

Candidates will be able to apply for the exam at the official website at mba.com/exams/nmat.

The registration process for the NMAT by GMAC exam begins on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Interested candidates can submit their application for the NMAT 2023 by visiting mba.com/exams/nmat.

NMAT by GMAC™ exam 2023: Registration process begins tomorrow
NMAT by GMAC™ exam 2023: Registration process begins tomorrow

Institutes like S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (Global Management Programme), TA Pai Management Institute (All MBA programmes), Flame University (MBA, MBA in Communication Management), Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab (MBA) have announced that they will be accept the NMAT by GMAC score for admission in their respective programmes, according to a press statement issued by the NMAT.

NMAT by GMAC exam allows candidates to apply to multiple leading business schools with one test score. They can apply to global schools in India, Philippines, South Africa, Nigeria, and Morocco.

NMAT is a computer-based test (CBT) with three sections- Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning.

The candidates need to attempt 108 questions in 120 minutes, with every part receiving equal weightage and there will be no negative marking.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out