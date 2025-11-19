NMMSS Exam 2025 admit card: HBSE to release hall tickets on November 20 at bseh.org.in

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will release the admit cards for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) Exam November 2025 on November 20. Students can download their admit cards from the official websites bseh.org.in and scertharyana.gov.in. HBSE NMMSS Exam 2025 Admit Cards: Candidates must carefully read and follow all the important instructions printed on the hall tickets before appearing for the exam. (Santosh Kumar/File)

The NMMSS exam is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2025 (Sunday).

Sharing the update, HBSE Chairman Prof. (Dr.) Pawan Kumar, Vice-Chairman Satish Shahpur, and Secretary Munish Sharma said that only eligible candidates will be able to download the admit card. Students must use their Aadhaar number and date of birth to access the document.

They advised candidates to carefully read and follow all the important instructions printed on the admit card before appearing for the exam.

Special instructions for visually impaired and differently-abled candidates

Candidates who are visually impaired or unable to write and have 40% or above disability certified by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) can request a scribe. For this, they must carry the scribe’s original and verified documents—educational qualification proof, date of birth, two recent passport-size photos (one attested), photo ID/Aadhaar card, and permanent/temporary address proof.

These documents must be verified by the school principal or authorised representative. Such candidates must then visit the exam centre two days before the exam to obtain approval for the scribe from the Centre Superintendent.

How to download NMMSS Exam 2025 admit card (When released)

Visit the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in

Click on the link to download NMMSS admit cards

Key in your Aadhaar number and date of birth

NMMSS Exam 2025 admit card will appear on the screen

Download admit card and take a printout of the same.