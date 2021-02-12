No proposal to relax UGC NET requirement for lecturership posts: Pokhriyal

The Ministry of Education has ruled out any proposal to relax the requirement of UGC-NET exam for lecturership posts in government as well as private colleges.

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' made the statement in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha.

"The University Grants Commission (UGC) has informed that there is no proposal at present to relax the UGC NET exam for lecturership posts," Nishank said.