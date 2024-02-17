NSSNET 2024 applictaion process begins; apply till March 1

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the applictaion process for the Navyug School Sarojini Nagar Entrance Test (NSSNET)-2024. The applictaion process will end on March 1. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NSSNET. NTA commences Navyug School Sarojini Nagar Entrance Test (NSSNET)-2024 application process

Navyug School Sarojini Nagar Entrance Test (NSSNET)-2024 will be held on March 21 for admission to Class VI and VII of Navyug School, Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi. The exam will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) type, and the duration will be two hours and thirty minutes.

Direct link to apply for NSSNET 2024

NSSNET 2024 applictaion fee: Candidates must pay an application fee of ₹250.

NSSNET 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at ttps://exams.nta.ac.in/NSSNET/

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Fill out the applictaion form

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the applictaion and take the print for future reference.

Candidates can call any of the following numbers of NTA for any assistance/clarification: 011- 40759000, 011-69227700.

Help Desk will be open from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm, Monday to Saturday. They can also write to NTA at nssnet@nta.ac.in