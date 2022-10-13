NTA AIAPGET Admit Card 2022 released at aiapget.nta.nic.in, download link here

National Testing Agency has released NTA AIAPGET Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official site of NTA AIAPGET at aiapget.nta.nic.in.

The entrance examination foradmission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2022-23 will be conducted on October 15, 2022 in the computer based mode. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download NTA AIAPGET Admit Card 2022

NTA AIAPGET Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA AIAPGET at aiapget.nta.nic.in.

Click on NTA AIAPGET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Admit Card will not be sent by post. In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIAPGET.

Check Official Notice Here