The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released hall tickets or admit cards to the registered candidates of the Common University Entrance Postgraduate Test or CUET PG 2024. Candidates who will appear on the examination can download thir admit cards from pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The direct links and steps have been shared below. CUET PG admit card live updates NTA CUET PG admit cards 2024 out, steps to check hall tickets

Candidates are required to login to the website using their application number and date of birth to access the hall tickets.

The entrance examination for admission to PG courses offered by central universities and other participating universities across the country is scheduled for March 11 to 28. The detailed schedule of the computer-based examination is available on the exam website.

On admit cards, candidates can check the address of the centre, paper timing, reporting time, roll number and other information related to the examination.

If there is any error, candidates can report it to the NTA on the helpline for CUET PG: 011 4075 9000. They can also write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in

CUET PG wil be held for 157 subjects. A total of 4,62,589 unique candidates have registered for the test.

Steps to download CUET PG admit cards

Visit pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Open the hall ticket or admit card download link.

Enter your application number, date of birth.

Log in and download the admit card.