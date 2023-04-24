NTA JNU non-teaching exam admit card released at recruitment.nta.nic.in, get link here
Candidates can download the admit card from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam for Non-Teaching Posts. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.
NTA will conduct the JNU Recruitment Exam for Non-Teaching Posts will be conducted on April 26 and April 27.
Direct link to download the admit card
NTA JNU non-teaching exam admit card: Know how to download
Visit the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in
Next, click on the admit card link
Log in using your Application Number & Date of Birth
NTA JNU admit card will appear on the screen
Download and take the print for future reference.
For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-69227700 & 011-40759000 or write to NTA at jnursupport@nta.ac.in.