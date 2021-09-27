NTA NEET 2021 answer key expected soon: Important points

The national testing agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key of NEET 2021 soon. The exam was held on September 12 and as per NTA guidelines a preliminary answer key is released after the exam is over.

Candidates will be given a chance to download the answer key and the question paper and challenge it with relevant representations.

Here are certain important points candidates should know about NEET 2021 answer key:

The NTA will display the Provisional Answer Key of the questions, giving an opportunity to the candidates to challenge, in case of any doubt in the answer key published on the website https://neet.nta.nic.in//

Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a processing fee of ` 1000/- per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.

Candidates will not be informed about acceptance or non-acceptance of challenge

The NTA will prepare the Merit List/ All India Rank (AIR) on the basis of the final NEET 2021 answer key.