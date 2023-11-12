NTA PhD entrance test result awaited, answer key challenge window over

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce soon results of the PhD entrance test. Provisional answer keys of the entrance test for admission to PhD courses at University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) were issued on November 8. Results will be announced next on phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in. NTA PhD entrance test result awaited on phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The agency had also published question papers and recorded responses of candidates along with the answer key. After that, it invited objections from candidates on payment of ₹200 per question till 11 pm on November 10.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the experts after the challenge will be final,” the NTA notice on answer key reads.

Based on the final answer key, results of the exam will be prepared and announced.

For further information related to the NTA PhD entrance test for DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU 2023, candidates can contact 011- 40759000 or email at phd@nta.ac.in.

NTA conducted the PhD entrance exam on October 26, 27, 30, 31, 2023 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at centres across the country.