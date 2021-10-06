Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NTA releases answer key of AIAPGET 2021
competitive exams

NTA releases answer key of AIAPGET 2021

NTA releases answer key of AIAPGET 2021(HT File)
NTA releases answer key of AIAPGET 2021(HT File)
Published on Oct 06, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key of the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2021 which was held on September 18. The NTA answer key is available on the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in. 

AIAPGET answer key

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can challenge it online. This facility will remain open from October 6 to 8. “The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of 1000/- (Rupees One Thousand only) per question challenged as a processing fee (refundable if found correct),” the NTA has said. Fees can be paid through, debit card/credit card/net banking/paytm upto October 8, 7 pm.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared,” it has added.

NTA AIAPGET answer key: Know how to download, challenge it

  • Go to nta.ac.in or aiapget.nta.ac.in
  • Click on the answer key link
  • Enter the details asked
  • Download the answer keys
  • Challenge it by paying the required fees
  • Submit the challenge before the deadline

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national testing agency
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out