NTA releases DUET PG courses score card, know how to download
- DUET score card has been released for PG courses. The exam was held on 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 September and 1 October 2021.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for the 34 Post Graduate (PG) Courses of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021. The DUET score card is available on the official website of the NTA.
NTA DUET PG course scorecard: Know how to download
- Go to the official website nta.ac.in
- Click on the DUET scorecard link
- Enter the registration details
- Enter date of birth
- Submit the details
- Download the DUET scorecard
“The Answer Key Challenges were made live from 19 October 2021 to 21 October 2021. The Score Cards is now hosted at https://ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/LoginPage.aspx Candidates can login on the provided link and view/ download/ Print their Score Card,” the NTA has said.
The entrance examination for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021 on 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 September and 1 October 2021 all across India. The exam was held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode in 27 cities. The test was of objective type, comprising multiple choice questions (MCQs).