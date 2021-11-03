NTA releases DUET PG courses score card, know how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for the 34 Post Graduate (PG) Courses of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021. The DUET score card is available on the official website of the NTA.

DUET PG course scorecard

NTA DUET PG course scorecard: Know how to download

Go to the official website nta.ac.in

Click on the DUET scorecard link

Enter the registration details

Enter date of birth

Submit the details

Download the DUET scorecard

“The Answer Key Challenges were made live from 19 October 2021 to 21 October 2021. The Score Cards is now hosted at https://ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/LoginPage.aspx Candidates can login on the provided link and view/ download/ Print their Score Card,” the NTA has said.

The entrance examination for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021 on 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 September and 1 October 2021 all across India. The exam was held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode in 27 cities. The test was of objective type, comprising multiple choice questions (MCQs).