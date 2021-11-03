Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NTA releases DUET PG courses score card, know how to download
NTA releases DUET PG courses score card, know how to download

  • DUET score card has been released for PG courses. The exam was held on 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 September and 1 October 2021.
NTA releases DUET PG courses score card, know how to download(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
NTA releases DUET PG courses score card, know how to download(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 02:08 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for the 34 Post Graduate (PG) Courses of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021. The DUET score card is available on the official website of the NTA.

DUET PG course scorecard

NTA DUET PG course scorecard: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website nta.ac.in
  • Click on the DUET scorecard link
  • Enter the registration details
  • Enter date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • Download the DUET scorecard

“The Answer Key Challenges were made live from 19 October 2021 to 21 October 2021. The Score Cards is now hosted at https://ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/LoginPage.aspx Candidates can login on the provided link and view/ download/ Print their Score Card,” the NTA has said.

The entrance examination for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021 on 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 September and 1 October 2021 all across India. The exam was held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode in 27 cities. The test was of objective type, comprising multiple choice questions (MCQs).

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
