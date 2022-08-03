NTA releases JEE Main July session provisional answer keys, direct link here

JEE Main session 2 answer keys: The Provisional Answer Keys for Joint entrance examination (Main)- 2022 Session-II has been issued by the National Testing Agency. Interested candidates can check, download and raise objections against the answer keys on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can check the answer keys for the following papers- Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B.Planning). The answer keys have been published along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses.

The main exam for Session 2 was held from July 25 to July 30,2022 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can challenge the answer key from August 3 to August 5, 2022 upto 5 pm.

The challenge fee is Rs.200 per question challenged.

The revised answer key will be released later catering to the objections found correct and the final result will be prepared accordingly.

Here’s how to raise objections, direct link here

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link “Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key”

Enter your application number and date of birth

Choose option ID and raise objection

Click on ‘Save your Claim andPay Fee Finally’.

Pay the fee, submit your objection and save for future purposes.

Here’s the direct link to raise objections. Click here.