Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NTA SHRESTHA NETS admit cards out on shreshta.nta.nic.in, direct link

NTA SHRESTHA NETS admit cards out on shreshta.nta.nic.in, direct link

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 15, 2023 01:32 PM IST

NTA SHRESTHA NETS Admit Card: Students can download it from shrestha.nta.nic.in. The direct link is given below.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the SHRESTHA-NETS 2023 entrance test. Students can download it from shrestha.nta.nic.in. The direct link is given below.

NTA SHRESTHA NETS admit cards out on shreshta.nta.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
NTA SHRESTHA NETS admit cards out on shreshta.nta.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SHRESTHA NETS is a national-level entrance test for admission to Class 9 and 11. Students belonging to the SC category whose annual parental income is below 2.5 lakh can appear for it.

The exam is scheduled for June 18, 2023, from 2 pm to 5 pm. It will be held in pen and paper mode.

SHRESTHA-NETS 2023 admit card can be downloaded using application number and date of birth.

NTA SHRESTHA NETS admit card download link

How to download SHRESTHA NETS admit card 2023

  1. Go to shrestha.nta.nic.in.
  2. Now, open the admit card download link.
  3. Login with application number and date of birth.
  4. Check your result.

For further details, students can go to nta.ac.in and shrestha.nta.nic.in.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the admit card, they can contact 011 40759000 or 011 69227700 or email at shreshta@nta.ac.in.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card.
admit card.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out