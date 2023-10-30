NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2023: Registration date extended till November 8, apply at swayam.nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date of NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2023. The last date to register is till November 8, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2023 Semester Exam through the official site of NTA SWAYAM at swayam.nta.ac.in. NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2023: Registration date extended till November 8

The last date for successful final transaction of fee is till November 9, 2023. The correction in particulars window will open on November 10 and will close on November 12, 2023.

The examination will be conducted on November 30, December 1 and 2, 2023. The SWAYAM exam will be conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 from 9 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can check the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM at swayam.nta.nic.in.

Click on NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹750/- per course and ₹600/- per course for additional courses for general category and ₹500/- per course and ₹400/- per course for additional courses for SC/ST/PwD/OBC-(NCL) category. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA SWAYAM.

