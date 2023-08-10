NTA to conduct common PhD entrance test for DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU, apply now

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct a common entrance test for admission to PhD courses offered by University of Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU). Common entrance test for DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD admissions to be held by NTA, registration begins at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in (PTI/For representation)

Earlier, NTA used to conduct separate exams for PhD admissions at JNU and Delhi University (DUET). BBAU held entrance test at institute level for PhD courses and BHU had Research Entrance Test (RET) for integrated MPhil-PhD courses.

Online registrations for this exam is underway at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in and the last date to apply is September 8.

Medium of question papers in this exam will be English, except for Language papers. Date and time of the test will be announced later.

There is no age limit for appearing in this PhD entrance exam but candidates may require to fulfil age criteria of the university where s/he wants to take admission.

Minimum educational qualification required to appear in the PhD entrance test is postgraduate/equivalent degree. Candidates who are appearing in the qualifying exam can also apply.

The test will be held in computer based (CBT) mode and the question paper will have two sections. Section 1 is research methodology and section 2 is subject specific.

There will be 100 MCQs in each paper and the duration of the test will be 3 hours or 180 minutes.

A candidate can choose a maximum of three courses provided timing of two papers do not overlap. The list of subjects for which the test will be held has been given on the information bulletin.