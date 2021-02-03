The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday invited the online applications for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 cycle on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UGC NET 2020 examination online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. on or before March 2, 2021. However, the last date to pay the application fee is March 3, 2021.

The agency will be conducting the computer-based UGC NET December 2020 exam from May 2 to 17, 2021.

NTA conducts the UGC-NET exam for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor. The test consists of two papers. Both the papers will be conducted in a single three-hour duration.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of ₹1000, while candidates from the General-EWS and OBC-NCL category need to pay ₹500.

For candidates coming from the reserved category, the registration fee is ₹250.

Direct link to apply online

For more details, candidates are advised to read the information bulletin here:

