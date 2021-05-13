Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NTSE Exam 2021: NCERT postpones Stage 2 exam due to COVID19 surge, notice here
NTSE Exam 2021: NCERT postpones Stage 2 exam due to COVID19 surge, notice here
NTSE Exam 2021: NCERT postpones Stage 2 exam due to COVID19 surge, notice here
competitive exams

NTSE Exam 2021: NCERT postpones Stage 2 exam due to COVID19 surge, notice here

NTSE Exam 2021 Stage II postponed. The new exam dates and details will be announced by NCERT in due course of time. Check official notice below.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 01:25 PM IST

National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT has postponed NTSE Exam 2021 due to the COVID19 surge across the country. The National Talent Search Examination Stage-II examination that was scheduled to be conducted on June 13, 2021, has been postponed. Candidates appearing for the examination can check the official notice on the official site of NCERT on ncert.nic.in.

The official notice reads, “Due to prevailing situation of COVID-19 in the Country and the enforced lockdown in different States/UTs, it is decided to postpone the NTSE stage –II exam which was scheduled to be held on 13th June 2021.”

The new examination date will be announced by the Council after the situation normalizes in the Country and is conducive for the conduct of the NTSE Stage – II examination. The exam date and time will be available to candidates on the official site of NCERT.

This is the third time the examination has been postponed. Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted on February 7 and then on February 14, 2021. The NTSE-stage 1 was conducted on December 13. Those Class 10 students who have qualified the NTSE Stage I examination are eligible to appear for Stage II examination.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national council of educational research training competitive exam education exam postponed + 2 more

Related Stories

REET 2021 examination postponed again, not to be conducted on June 20
REET 2021 examination postponed again, not to be conducted on June 20
competitive exams

REET 2021 examination postponed again, not to be conducted on June 20

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 12, 2021 10:46 AM IST
REET 2021 examination to be conducted on June 20 postponed again. The new date will be announced in due course of time.
READ FULL STORY
UPTET 2021 examination postponed due to COVID19 surge, notice here
UPTET 2021 examination postponed due to COVID19 surge, notice here
competitive exams

UPTET 2021 examination postponed due to COVID19 surge, notice here

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 08:04 AM IST
UPTET 2021 examination has been postponed due to COVID19 surge across the country. The new dates and notification date will be announced in due course of time. Check notice below.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.