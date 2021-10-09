NTSE Stage II Admit Card 2021 released, download link here

National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT has released NTSE Stage II Admit Card 2021. Candidates who will appear for National Talent Search Examination 2021 can download the admit card through the official site of NCERT on ncert.nic.in. The examination will be conducted on October 24, 2021.

The examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 13, 2021, which was postponed. Before that the examination was scheduled to be conducted on February 7 and then on February 14, 2021, which was postponed due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country.

The NTSE exam will be conducted at various centres throughout the country. Only those candidates who are recommended by their respective States/ UTs will be allowed to appear in Stage II exam, as per official notice. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download admit card here

NTSE Stage II Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of NCERT on ncert.nic.in.

Click on NTSE Stage II Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.