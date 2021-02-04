IND USA
The test pattern in banking exams is such that the total time allotted to attempt a paper is a lot less compared to the number and difficulty level of the questions.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Number of question papers in SSC exam reduced from 11 to six: Telangana govt

PTI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:50 PM IST

The number of question papers in the Secondary School Certificate Public examination (10th standard) would be reduced from 11 to six this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Telananga government said here on Wednesday.

The six paper pattern ( one paper for each subject) is only for the current academic year -- 2020-21, a school education department memo said.

It said more choice in questions for each question paper would be provided in view of the conduct of classes through online mode from September 2020 for a major part of the academic year.

It also said the earlier prescribed time would be increased by half-an-hour, from 2 hours 45 minutes to 3 hours 15 minutes.

The examinations would be conducted for a total of 600 marks, including 480for the Board Exam and 120 for internals (average marks of two FAs - Formative Assessments). The SSC exams would be held in May.

