NVS Answer Key 2022 for TGT released at navodaya.gov.in, download link here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released NVS Answer Key 2022 for TGT posts. Candidates who have appeared for the TGT direct examination can download the answer key through the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

The Computer Based Test will be conducted from November 28 to November 30, 2022 for the TGTs and Miscellaneous Category of Teachers notified under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23/ Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till December 12, 2022.

The prescribed fee of ₹1000/- per question challenges will be required to be submitted through Credit/ Debit card by December 10, 2022. The refund will be transferred online to the concerned credit/ debit card account, so, the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/ debit card.

NVS Answer Key 2022: How to check

To download the answer key candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Click on NVS Answer Key 2022 for TGT link available under the answer key link.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

