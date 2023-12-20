NVS class 6th phase II admit card released at navodaya.gov.in, direct link here

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit card for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Class 6 exam 2024. The admit card is available on the official website at navodaya.gov.in. Candidates can download their admit card using this registration number and date of birth. NVS releases admit card for JNVST Class 6 exam 2024

The exam authority will conduct the selection examination for Class VI JNVST-2024 (Phase-II) for summer-bound JNVs on January 20.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Direct link to download admit card

JNVST Phase 2 Admit Card 2024: How to download

Students can follow the steps given below to download the JNVST phase 2 admit card 2024:

Visit the official website at www.navodaya.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to download the admit cards for registered candidates for Class VI JNVST-2024 (Phase-II) for summer-bound JNVs scheduled on 20th January 2024”.

Key in your login details

Enter the captcha code as shown on the login window.

Download and take a printout for further reference.

In case of any query, candidates contact the helpline number at 0120- 2975754.