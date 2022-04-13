Odisha JEE (OJEE) 2022 registration deadline extended, check new date here

OJEE 2022: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has extended the last date to apply for Odisha JEE or OJEE 2022. Candidates can now submit their forms up to April 30.

Previously, OJEE 2022 application deadline was April 13.

The official website to apply for the test is ojee.nic.in.

“This is for the information of all interested candidates that the last date for online application for OJEE - 2022 is extended up to 30.04.2022. Candidates are advised to visit our websites (www.ojee.nic.in / www.odishajee.com), read the ‘Information Brochure’ and the ‘Instructions to fill On-line Application Form’, which are available in the OJEE websites and submit their online Application Forms as soon as possible, without waiting till the last date,” reads the official notification.

<strong>OJEE 2022 application form direct link</strong>

How to apply for OJEE 2022

Go to ojee.nic.in. Click on ‘Apply for OJEE Application Forms 2022’. Click on ‘Fresh Candidates Registration’. Register and generate application number, password. Now, use these credentials to sign in and fill the application form. Upload documents, pay the exam fee and submit. Do not forget to take a printout of the final application form.

OJEE is for admission to U\undergraduate Courses in (Lateral Entry) Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, and Postgraduate course like MBA, MCA, MTECH, MPLAN, MARCH, MPHARM and Int. MBA in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes in Odisha.

