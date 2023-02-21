Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Odisha OJEE 2023 exam dates announced at ojee.nic.in, check schedule here

Odisha OJEE 2023 exam dates announced at ojee.nic.in, check schedule here

competitive exams
Published on Feb 21, 2023 11:46 AM IST

OJEE 2023: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination schedule announced on ojee.nic.in. Check more details below.

ByHT Education Desk

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board has announced exam dates for OJEE 2023. The detailed schedule is available on ojee.nic.in.

The entrance exam will be held on May 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12. The reserved date for the exam is May 15.

OJEE 2023 admit card will be issued on April 20. Check the notice here.

The registration process for OJEE 2023 started on February 10 and will close on March 20.

Result of OJEE will be announced in the first week of June 2023.

OJEE 2023 application fee for form with single course is 1,000 and for addition of each course thereafter, 500 will be added.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE - 2023) will be conducted for admission to First Year Degree Courses of B. Pharm, B. CAT (Cinematography and Sound Recording & Design), B. CAT (Film Editing) and Integrated MBA (5 Years), lateral Admission to Second Year (Third Semester) of B. Tech., B. Pharm and First Year Master’s Degree Courses in MCA, MBA, M. Tech, M Pharm, M Arch, M Plan, M Tech (part-time).

ojee
