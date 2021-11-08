Odisha: OSSC excise SI main exam rescheduled, know more

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has rescheduled the excise sub-inspector (SI) main written exam. This exam will now be held in December, the Commission has said. The exact date of the exam has not been announced yet.

“The main written exam for the post of Sub Inspector of Excise 2019 scheduled to be held from November 12 to November 14 is hereby rescheduled to be held in the month of December due to some unavoidable circumstances,” the OSSC has said in an official notification.

“Candidates are advised to keep constant touch with the Commission’s website to know further updates,” it has added.

In another notification, the Commission has informed candidates that the technical assistant recruitment notified in 2017 has been withdrawn due to cancellation of requisition for the post by the requisitioning authority.

OSSC has also released the answer key of the main exam of assistant fodder development officer, laboratory assistant, operator, junior laboratory technician and dental technician.

