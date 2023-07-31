Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Odisha: Question paper leak allegation in OSSC examination

Odisha: Question paper leak allegation in OSSC examination

PTI |
Jul 31, 2023 01:08 PM IST

OSSC Paper Leak: Candidates who were appearing for the exam at a Bhadrak centre alleged that the seal of the envelope was opened long before the stipulated time

Over 50 candidates boycotted a recruitment examination conducted by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), alleging that the question paper was leaked.

Question paper leak allegation in OSSC examination (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )
Question paper leak allegation in OSSC examination (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

The preliminary examination for accountants was held on Sunday, and the candidates who were appearing for it at the Bhadrak Autonomous College alleged that the seal of the question paper's envelope was opened long before the stipulated time.

They then boycotted the examination, and staged a demonstration outside the venue.

Bhadrak's sub-collector Manoj Patra said the allegation was baseless.

The examinees who made the allegation did not sit for the examination despite a "verification" by the district administration, another officer said.

Collector Siddeshwar Baliram Bondra visited all five examination centres in the district, and said that the test was held smoothly.

A similar allegation of question paper leak was also reported from an examination centre in Berhampur town in Ganjam district.

The examination was held in 138 centres across the state, and about 50,000 candidates appeared for it.

The question paper of JE (Civil) Main Examination conducted by the OSSC on July 16 was also leaked.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out