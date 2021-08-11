OJEE 2021: Registration date for B.Tech course extended, check notice here

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination committee has extended the registration date for special OJEE 2021. The last date to submit the online application forms for B.Tech course is till August 17, 2021. Candidates can apply for the course through the official site of OJEE on ojee.nic.in. The last date to make payment of application fees is till August 18, 2021.

Earlier the last date to apply was till August 10, 2021, which has been extended till August 17. As per the official notice, during this period, the candidates, who have already submitted their applications, can log-in to the online OJEE Application Portal using their id and password, make any correction, if required in the information already filled in by them and also modify, if they want, their choice of examination centres as per their convenience.

The interested candidates may kindly note that these dates are final and there will not be any more extension of these dates, read the notice.

The OJEE examination will be conducted in 9 new places in Odisha state and 3 places outside Odisha state. With this, OJEE - 2021 is going to be conducted with examination centers in all the 30 districts of the State. The examination date and other details of OJEE 2021 will be announced by the Committee in due course of time.