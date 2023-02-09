Home / Education / Competitive Exams / OJEE 2023: Registration begins tomorrow at ojee.nic.in, notice here

OJEE 2023: Registration begins tomorrow at ojee.nic.in, notice here

Published on Feb 09, 2023 04:40 PM IST

OJEE 2023 registration to begin tomorrow, February 10, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the steps given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Odisha will begin OJEE 2023 registration process from February 10, 2023 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination can apply online through the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is till March 20, 2023. The OJEE examination will be conducted during 1st to 2nd week of May, 2023. The Entrance Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

OJEE 2023: How to register

  • Visit the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.
  • Click on OJEE 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Upload the necessary documents if needed.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

OJEE 2023 will be conducted for admission to B.Pharm / MCA / M.Sc. (Comp. Sc) / MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch / M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm Courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha.

Official Notice Here  

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
