OJEE 2024 admit card releasing today at ojee.nic.in, here’s how to download

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will release OJEE 2024 admit card on April 27, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Odisha Joint Entrance Examinations can check and download the admit card through the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. OJEE 2024 admit card releasing today, here’s how to download (Hindustan Times)

The Odisha Joint Entrance examination will be conducted from May 6 to May 10, 2024 through Computer Based Test (CBT). The examination will be conducted in three shifts- first shift from 8.30 am to 10.30 am, second shift from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and third shift from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Earlier, the admit card was scheduled to release on April 30, which has been preponed and will now release today, April 27, 2024.

OJEE 2024 admit card: How to download

All the candidates appearing for the examination can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Click on OJEE 2024 admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The OJEE results will be announced on first week of June 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OJEE.